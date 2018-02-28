

A Windsor man has been sentenced for carrying a concealed weapon in the downtown area.

Daniel Parker, 33, was sentenced to 120 days in jail and handed a $400 fine for carrying a weapon while walking down the streets of Windsor in June 2016.

Parker is also required to take counselling and is banned from firearms for 10 years.

“I think the outcome was an appropriate outcome,” said Assistant Crown Attorney Jonathon Lall. “It was a joint position with defence counsel and took into account his criminal record and the findings of fact made by Justice Hebner.”

Court heard Parker was observed shirtless walking down a street carrying a red camping chair style bag with a shirt wrapped around an object out of the end of the bag.

Police say they seized a concealed combination long gun during the arrest.