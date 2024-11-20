Windsor man pleads guilty in death of his common-law spouse

A 63-year-old Windsor man has pleaded guilty in the death of his common-law spouse.

Wellington Holland pleaded guilty Wednesday to a lesser charge of manslaughter in the death of Janice Madison, 67.

Holland was originally facing a charge of second-degree murder in court.

Madison was killed on Nov. 14, 2023 after being stabbed in a home on Southdale Drive.

Members of Madison’s family attended Windsor’s Superior Court for Wednesday’s hearing.

This is a developing story. More to come.