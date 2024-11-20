WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor man pleads guilty in death of his common-law spouse

    Windsor police were called to the 1400 Block of Southdale Drive in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Windsor police were called to the 1400 Block of Southdale Drive in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    A 63-year-old Windsor man has pleaded guilty in the death of his common-law spouse.

    Wellington Holland pleaded guilty Wednesday to a lesser charge of manslaughter in the death of Janice Madison, 67.

    Holland was originally facing a charge of second-degree murder in court.

    Madison was killed on Nov. 14, 2023 after being stabbed in a home on Southdale Drive.

    Members of Madison’s family attended Windsor’s Superior Court for Wednesday’s hearing.

    This is a developing story. More to come.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News