WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Lakeshore man charged following RIDE check

    Huron County OPP headquarters in Clinton, Ont. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) Huron County OPP headquarters in Clinton, Ont. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
    Share

    A Lakeshore man has been charged after being stopped at a RIDE spot-check in Leamington.

    Leamington OPP said the RIDE program was held on Oak Street West in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

    Officers assessed the driver’s sobriety and said he was placed under arrest.

    A 30-year-old Lakeshore man is now facing charges for operation while impaired and operation while impaired blood alcohol concentration 80 plus.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News