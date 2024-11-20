Lakeshore man charged following RIDE check

A Lakeshore man has been charged after being stopped at a RIDE spot-check in Leamington.

Leamington OPP said the RIDE program was held on Oak Street West in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

Officers assessed the driver’s sobriety and said he was placed under arrest.

A 30-year-old Lakeshore man is now facing charges for operation while impaired and operation while impaired blood alcohol concentration 80 plus.