OPP on scene of two separate crashes in Essex County

OPP are on scene of two separate crashes in the Essex County Wednesday morning.

The first happened on County Road 42 and according to OPP, involves a transport truck and a minivan.

County Road 42 was closed in both directions between Gracey Sideroad and Edgefield Road but has since reopened.

Highway 77 is also closed between Mersea Road 8 and Mersea Road 10 for a two-vehicle crash between a dump truck and a passenger vehicle.

Police said injuries appear to be minor in both crashes and officers are advising people that visibility is reduced due to the fog.