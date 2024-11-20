WINDSOR
Windsor

    • OPP on scene of two separate crashes in Essex County

    (Source: OPP) (Source: OPP)
    OPP are on scene of two separate crashes in the Essex County Wednesday morning.

    The first happened on County Road 42 and according to OPP, involves a transport truck and a minivan.

    County Road 42 was closed in both directions between Gracey Sideroad and Edgefield Road but has since reopened.

    Highway 77 is also closed between Mersea Road 8 and Mersea Road 10 for a two-vehicle crash between a dump truck and a passenger vehicle.

    Police said injuries appear to be minor in both crashes and officers are advising people that visibility is reduced due to the fog.

