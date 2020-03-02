WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after a fatal shooting five years ago.

Dia Hanan, 37, was convicted by a jury of manslaughter in November 2019 in the shooting death of Alekesji Guzhavin.

With credit for time already served, Hanan will get another 12 years and seven months in prison.

At the trial, he maintained his innocence, saying he was acting in self-defence on Dec. 23, 2015 when two men were shot at Hanan’s home at 187 Oak St.

The second man, American citizen Gregory Henriquez, was left paralyzed from his injuries.