WINDSOR - A Windsor man has pleaded not guilty after a double shooting in west Windsor.

Dia Hanan, 36, is charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder after two men were shot at 187 Oak St in Windsor on Dec. 23, 2015.

Alekesji Guzhavin, 30, of London was killed while American citizen, Gregory Henriquez, was left paralyzed from his injuries.

Jury selection for the trial began in a Windsor court on Monday morning.

On Jan 11, 2019, Justice Kirk Munroe dismissed an application to have the charges against Hanan stayed on the basis of a Charter challenge, arguing the accused’s right to a trial in a reasonable amount of time had been violated.

Munroe found both the Crown and the defence were responsible for the lengthy delay in what he called a “moderately complex” case. Munroe felt the timeline was permissible based on an exceptional circumstance and unreasonable delays attributed to the defence.

The trial is scheduled to take six weeks.