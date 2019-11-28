WINDSOR -- The jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial of a Windsor man.

Dia Hanan, 36, was found not guilty of second degree murder, but guilty of manslaughter.

Hanan was charged in the shooting death of Alekesji Guzhavin and the attempted murder of Gregory Henriquez outside his Oak Street home back in December of 2015.

Hanan was found not guilty of attempted murder, but guilty on two weapons charges in the double shooting.

The jury delivered the verdict on Thursday afternoon about 24 hours after deliberations began.

Hanan's lawyer argued he should be released from custody under his bail conditions, but Justice Kirk Monroe says the conviction sees Hanan lose his presumption of innocence. Hanan's release has been revoked by the justice.

Hanan's family visibly appeared upset by the decision to keep Hanan in custody.

Hanan says "I'll clear my name" as he was led away by police.

For the past month, jurors have been hearing how the two victims went to Hanan's home to get money when the shooting occurred.

Hanan testified he was acting in self-defence when he shot both men in the dark.

A sentencing date has been scheduled for Jan. 13, 2020.