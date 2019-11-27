WINDSOR -- The jury is now deliberating in the murder trial of a Windsor man.

Dia Hanan, 36, is charged in the shooting death of Alekesji Guzhavin and the attempted murder of Gregory Henriquez outside his Oak Street home back in December of 2015.

For the past month, jurors have been hearing how the two victims went to Hanan's home to get money when the shooting occurred.

Hanan testified he was acting in self-defence when he shot both men in the dark.