WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are reminding residents not to leave valuables inside their vehicles after a man allegedly broke a car window to steal items left inside.

Patrol officers responded to the 600 block of Rankin Avenue Thursday around 10 a.m. for a report of property damage that had just occurred.

A vehicle was located with a damaged window.

Police say a man had broken the vehicle’s window to access items left inside, including bank cards before fleeing on a bicycle.

It was reported a suspect was using stolen bank cards at locations within the city. Officers attended the area to search for the suspect.

Police saw the suspect in the area of Wyandotte Street West and Campbell Avenue. He fled from officers on bicycle, however, he was arrested a short distance later in the 500 block of Josephine.

The victim’s items related to the incident were found on the suspect at the time of his arrest.

“The community is reminded to never leave any valuables in your vehicle, especially in plain view, and always keep vehicle doors locked,” Windsor police said in a news release.

Windsor man Donald Meloche, 50, has been charged with mischief and theft under $5,000, use of credit card obtained by crime, fraud under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.