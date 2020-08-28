WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 36-year-old Wallaceburg man is facing fraud-related charges after police say he tried to deposit a fraudulent cheque.

Chatham-Kent police responded to a fraud complaint at a business in Wallaceburg earlier this month.

Through investigation, police say they learned that the man had deposited a fraudulent cheque. With assistance from video surveillance, officers say they identified the man responsible.

Police located the man and he was arrested shortly after 5 a.m. Friday morning.

The Wallaceburg man has been charged with fraud-related offences and failing to comply with his release conditions. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.