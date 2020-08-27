Advertisement
Chatham-Kent police officer charged with drug possession after complaint
The Chatham-Kent police crest is seen on a uniform in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say one of their officers has been arrested and charged after a drug complaint.
Officers were called to an occurrence in Chatham involving an off-duty member on March 21. CKPS officers initially responded to the call and began to investigate.
To ensure impartiality, Chatham-Kent police say they requested the Sarnia Police Service takeover the investigation.
Const. Cristelle VandenEnden was arrested Wednesday without incident. She has been charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance.
She was released and scheduled to appear in Chatham Court on Oct. 21 at 9 a.m.
Police say VandenEnden was on a leave of absence at the time of incident and will remain on this leave of absence.