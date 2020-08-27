WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say one of their officers has been arrested and charged after a drug complaint.

Officers were called to an occurrence in Chatham involving an off-duty member on March 21. CKPS officers initially responded to the call and began to investigate.

To ensure impartiality, Chatham-Kent police say they requested the Sarnia Police Service takeover the investigation.

Const. Cristelle VandenEnden was arrested Wednesday without incident. She has been charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance.

She was released and scheduled to appear in Chatham Court on Oct. 21 at 9 a.m.

Police say VandenEnden was on a leave of absence at the time of incident and will remain on this leave of absence.