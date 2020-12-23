WINDSOR, ONT. -- Driving with stolen licence plates has led to multiple firearm-related charges for a Windsor man.

Police say around 6 p.m. Tuesday, officers from the Property Crimes Unit saw a vehicle on Ottawa Street with stolen licence plates attached.

The suspect parked in the 1300 block of Ottawa St. and exited the vehicle. Police say when he saw police the suspect began to flee the area on foot, however was quickly arrested without incident.

Police say a firearm was found in the suspect’s possession and multiple shotgun shells were found inside the vehicle.

A 46-year-old Windsor man is now facing the following charges:

Possess property obtained by crime under $5,000

Possess firearm knowingly without licence

Occupy motor vehicle with firearm

Possess firearm while prohibited x2

Possess ammunition while prohibited x2

During the course of the investigation, officers determined the vehicle the suspect was driving had been recently purchased through a private sale by a woman, however, ownership was never switched over through Service Ontario.

“The result was that this vehicle, now involved in a police investigation, remained in the name of the seller without their knowledge until contacted by police,” a Windsor Police Service news release said.

Police are reminding the public of their responsibility to provide a used care package to the buyer, and that the buyer has a responsibility to register their name as the new owner within six days.

It is “highly recommended” the seller and buyer attend Service Ontario at the time of sale to immediately transfer ownership.

“This recommendation could prevent many persons selling vehicles from becoming part of police investigations if the vehicles becomes involved in criminal activity and the vehicle remains registered in their name,” police said.

The Property Crimes Unit continues to actively investigate this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com