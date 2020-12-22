WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP responded to the Salvation Army in Leamington Monday for a theft report.

Police say catalytic converters were stolen from the organization’s vehicles at its Setterington Street location. The theft took place between Friday, Dec. 18 and Monday, Dec. 21.

“At a time where non-profit charitable organizations have struggled with less donations and higher demand this is very disheartening,” police said in a news release.

Police are encouraging the public to report “suspicious activity” and have the following suggestions to prevent this type of theft:

When possible, park in well-lit areas and close to building entrances.

If you have a garage at your house, park your car inside and keep the garage door shut.

If your car has an alarm set it to activate when it detects vibration.

Have the catalytic converter welded to your car's frame, which may make it harder to steal.

Consider engraving your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the catalytic converter - this may help alert a scrap dealer that it was stolen and make it easier to identify the owner.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.