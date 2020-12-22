WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP seized $17,000 worth of drugs along with stolen property and more than $10,000 of Canadian and American currency following search warrants in Leamington.

Police say on Friday, Dec. 18 members of the OPP Community Street Crime Unit executed search warrants on Wiggle Street and Robinson Street. Members of the Tactical and Rescue Unit (TRU), Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Canine unit were also on scene to assist with the arrest of several parties within the homes.

“The illegal sale and distribution of drugs in our communities continue to remain a concern and those responsible have our undivided attention,” said inspector Glenn Miller, detachment commander of Essex County. “Individuals involved in this criminal activity serve no purpose other (than) to undermine the well-being of others and threaten the safety of our communities.”

Police seized around $17,000 of drugs including a quantity of cocaine, hash, fentanyl and a prohibited weapon. There was also stolen property recovered and more than $10,000 in cash.

“Individuals who gather to purchase illicit drugs are also under our scrutiny in relation to Regulations under the Reopening Ontario Act,” Miller said. “A charge was also laid when police raided two separate locations in the Town of Leamington where a number of individuals involved in the drug sub-culture had gathered."

Six people from Leamington are now facing a total of 11 charges and are scheduled to appear in Ontario Court come February.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com