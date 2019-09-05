Windsor police say they removed illicit drugs that were destined for sale on the streets and arrested a 41-year-old Windsor man.

The Windsor Police Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit was active in an investigation involving the suspected trafficking of illicit drugs in Windsor.

Members of the Windsor Police Service Emergency Services Unit (ESU) assisted in the investigation as well.

A suspect and involved residence were identified during the investigation.

On Wednesday, around 11:15 a.m., the suspect was located and arrested without incident in the 200 block of Tuscarora Street.

Officers then contained the involved residence which was located in the 800 block of Mercer Street.

Five adults exited the residence under police direction. All were compliant and were released from the scene without charges.

Roadways in the area were closed as officers did not know who else may be inside the residence, and if any weapon may be present.

Investigators then applied for and received judicial authorization to search the involved residence.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., members of the ESU entered and cleared the residence with the assistance of police canine Vegas.

No one else was located in the residence, and no weapons were located. The roadways re-opened soon after.

During the investigation DIGS officers did locate a quantity of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine.

David Meadows, 41, from Windsor, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking X2 (fentanyl and methamphetamine) and two counts of breach of recognizance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.