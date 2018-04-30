

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say the keen eye of an off-duty officer helped arrest a man wanted on numerous charges.

The case started on April 16, when an auto sales business located in the 900 block of Tecumseh Road West reported a break and enter.

Reported stolen were three vehicles, a number of cheques, and a number of keys for other vehicles at the business.

Officers from the property crimes unit continued the investigation and determined that a male suspect had deposited one of the stolen cheques into an ATM located in the 1500 block of Huron Church Road.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect.

On April 27, patrol officers were called to the 4500 block of Grand Marais Road East regarding an incident between parties known to one another.

Two complainants reported that a man had attempted to strike them with a black sports utility vehicle.

The victims were not injured, but reported that the male suspect pointed a firearm at them prior to him fleeing the scene in the vehicle.

It was determined that the same male suspect was involved in both investigations.

On April 28 at approximately 12:30 a.m., patrol officers located a black Chevy Equinox, believed to have been involved in the Grand Marais Road incident, parked and unoccupied in the downtown area.

Investigation determined that the recovered vehicle had been one of the vehicles originally stolen from the break and enter to the business in the 900 block of Tecumseh Road West.

Minutes later, around 12:40 a.m., a suspect again attended the same business located in the 900 block of Tecumseh Road West, damaged one vehicle, and then stole a black Ford Focus using a set of keys that had been stolen in the original break and enter. Police were contacted and investigated.

On Saturday afternoon, an off-duty Windsor Police officer spotted the same suspect as he was driving the stolen Ford Focus. The officer contacted on-duty officers.

Due to the prior reporting to police that the suspect had been in possession of a firearm, officers conducted a high risk vehicle stop on the suspect at approximately 12:50 p.m. on Dougall Avenue near E.C. Row Expressway.

The suspect and lone occupant was arrested without incident.

Robert Saumure, 34, from Windsor, is charged with 19 offences from these related investigations.

The investigation remains active. Police say no firearm has been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com