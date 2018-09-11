

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say an 18-year-old man has died from his injuries after a shooting on Hall Avenue.

Police say they are classifying the case as a homicide.

Officers were called to a residence in the 300 block of Hall Avenue for a report of an injured person on Saturday around 1:35 a.m.

Police say the injured teen succumbed to his injuries on Monday afternoon.

An autopsy is scheduled to assist with the investigation.

The victim has been identified as Darrion Moffatt from Windsor.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses.

Investigators arrested a 19-year-old man in relation to this incident, but he has not been charged.

The Major Crimes Branch continues to actively investigate this incident.

The shooting on the weekend is the seventh murder investigation of the year in Windsor.

University student Jason Pantlitz-Solomon, 20, was shot and killed in downtown Windsor on August 27. Police are still searching for suspects.

David Sura, 38, from Windsor, is charged with one count of first degree murder after the death of his 66-year-old father at an Everts Avenue home in June.

Jitesh Bhogal, 27, a Canadian citizen residing in Michigan, is charged with first degree murder, aggravated sexual assault and break and enter in connection with the death of Autumn Taggart in June.

Mal Chol, 20, of Waterloo and Nouraldin Rabee, 19, of Windsor face numerous charges including first degree murder in the death of 16-year-old Chance Gauthier, who was found in an alley of Church Street on February 14. Rabee has not been arrested.

Yusuf Ali, 19, from Windsor, is wanted for one count of first degree murder in the death of 73-year-old Leonard Damm on a home on Bloomfield Road on February 18.

Michael Hiller, 43, is charged with manslaughter in the death of 51-year-old Joe St. Louis at a home on Daytona Avenue on March 24.

The SIU also continues to investigate the death of 33-year-old Matt Mahoney, who was shot by police near Goyeau Street and Tuscarora Street on March 21. That death has not been ruled a homicide as the police watchdog continues to investigate the circumstances around the shooting.

Windsor went through a murder-free streak from September 2009 until November 2011.