

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say one person is in custody in connection to the shooting of an 18-year-old man.

Patrol officers were called to a residence located in the 300 block of Hall Avenue for a report of an injured person on Saturday around 1:35 a.m.

Officers located an 18-year-old injured man, who was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The scene was contained and an investigation was launched.

It was determined that the injured teen was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Branch continued the investigation.

On Saturday around 12 p.m., investigators arrested a 19-year-old man in relation to this incident.

Detectives requested that the arrested male be held in custody for 72 hours to allow for further investigation of the incident.

Investigators applied for and were granted judicial permission to search the involved residence.

Members of the Windsor Police Service Forensic Identification Unit have been processing the scene.

The matter remains under active investigation by the Major Crimes Branch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.