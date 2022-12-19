Windsor man charged with multiple break-ins across Essex County

Essex County OPP have charged a 29-year-old Windsor man after multiple break-ins and thefts in Tecumseh, Essex, Leamington and Lakeshore.

Police say the incidents took place between Sept. 30 and Dec. 10.

Darrin Tylor Bastien, 29, was arrested and charged on Dec. 14 with the following offences:

Arson - Damage to Property

Break, Enter a place - commit indictable offence (Eight Counts)

Break, Enter a place - with intent to commit indictable offence

Dangerous operation

Disguise with Intent

Flight from peace officer

Failure to comply with release order - other than to attend court (Two Counts)

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 - in Canada (Seven Counts)

Robbery with Violence

Theft Under $5000

Theft Under $5000- SHOPLIFTING (Four Counts)

The accused remains in custody and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.

Bastien was also charged in connection to a series of smash-and-grab thefts at commercial businesses throughout Windsor.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any knowledge of these incidents, they are asked to call the Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.