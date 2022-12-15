Windsor police arrest suspect after string of vehicle thefts, commercial break-ins

Windsor police officers have arrested a suspect wanted for a string of vehicle thefts and break-ins at local businesses.

Members of the Target Base Unit took Darrin Bastien, 29, into custody without incident on Wednesday night.

Bastien was wanted in connection to a series of smash-and-grab thefts at commercial businesses throughout Windsor.

Police say in some cases, stolen vehicles were used to smash front entrances of businesses to gain access to the property. In other incidents, commercial and recreational trailers were taken from compounds.

Bastien faces numerous criminal charges, including break and enter, theft, possession of property obtained by crime, and failure to comply with a release order.

The Windsor Police Service continues to investigate a rash of break-ins and auto thefts that have occurred in recent weeks. Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.