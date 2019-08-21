

CTV Windsor





A 52-year-old Windsor man was arrested during an active break and enter at a home.

Patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Hanna Street East and Goyeau Street for a break-in in progress on Tuesday at 12 p.m.

Officers arrived and found a broken rear window at the house.

The home was contained, as it was believed the suspect may still be inside.

Officers were able to make contact with the suspect, who was inside the residence, and he was subsequently arrested without incident.

Through investigation, the suspect was found to have tools and several stolen items in his possession.

David Calhoun, 52, from Windsor, is charged with break and enter, possession of break-in instruments, three counts of possession of stolen property and two counts of possessing an identity document of another.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.