WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 20-year-old Windsor man is facing several charges after a gunshot investigation.

Officers responded for a possible shots fired call in the area of Elm Avenue and University Avenue West on Saturday around 10:30 p.m.

Through investigation, police say they learned that a citizen reported hearing gunshots in the area and saw a vehicle possibly fleeing the area.

Officers searched the area for the vehicle and signs of possible gunfire, however were met at the time with negative results.

Through investigation, police believe a male suspect was following people he knew with a vehicle in the area of the initial call.

It is reported that two adult victims exited their vehicle, the suspect drove past them, pointed a firearm at them and several gunshots were heard.

Police say damage to the victim's vehicle, believed to be a bullet hole, was later located.

Officers say one victim received an injury during the incident, however no medical attention was required.

A suspect was identified and on Tuesday at 10 p.m. was located driving in the area of Park Street West and Bruce Avenue. He was subsequently arrested.

No firearm has been located in relation to this incident.

Mack'Al Blythe, a 20 year old man from Windsor, is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, dangerous weapons, two counts of pointing a firearm and assault with a weapon.

The matter remains under active investigation by the Major Crime Branch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.