WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 34-year-old woman from Chatham is facing impaired driving charges following a fatal motor vehicle crash in Lakeshore three months ago.

The collision happened on May 7 at the intersection of Highway 77 and Lakeshore Road 310 around 10:30 p.m. Two vehicles with single occupant drivers were involved in the crash.

Kamia Barry, 40, of Windsor died from injuries sustained in the collision.

Paula Pajak of Chatham suffered non-life threatening injuries and has been charged by OPP with impaired driving causing death, operation while impaired causing death, and criminal negligence causing death.

She is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in September.