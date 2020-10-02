WINDSOR, ONT. -- A plaque was presented to the fire fighters of Windsor Fire and Rescue Services in appreciation of their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens gave the plaque to the team at a presentation Friday for their on-going efforts as front line workers.

“Our fire fighters are used to facing danger in the execution of their duties,” Dilkens said in a news release. “But COVID-19 is a different kind of danger and stressor, and we truly appreciate how our fire department continues to keep our community safe.”

The plaque presentation also helped to kick-off Fire Prevention Month, formerly Fire Prevention Week.

“We decided that, with the challenges of COVID-19, the usual Fire Prevention Week wasn’t enough,” said Fire Chief Stephen Laforet. “Instead we have a month of education activities aimed at spreading the important word about fire safety.”

The theme this year is “Serve up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!” The City of Windsor says cooking fires are the number one cause of fires locally.

There are online activities available with activities for all organized into the categories of schools, adults and children.

Sparky the Fire Dog will also be issuing his own weekly challenges to all.

An ongoing list of fire prevention activities is available on the Windsor Fire website.