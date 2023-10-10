Windsor man arrested in child-luring investigation involving 15-year-old Michigan girl

Windsor police have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with a child-luring investigation.

The arrest follows a collaborative investigation with the Adrian Police Department in Adrian, Mich.

In December 2022, the Adrian Police Department initiated an investigation into a report of child luring targeting a teenager.

Through investigation, their officers learned that an adult male attempted to solicit explicit photos from a female he allegedly knew to be 15 years old.

Police say the suspect also sent the victim photos of himself and made requests to meet her in person.

After further investigation, their officers traced the suspect's IP address to the Windsor area, prompting the Windsor Police ICE unit to take over the investigation.

On Oct. 5, members of the Windsor Police Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in the 2700 block of Scarsdale Road.

As a result, the 32-year-old was arrested and charged with luring a child under 18 years old via telecommunications.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4896. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.