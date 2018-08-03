

CTV Windsor





An alert citizen helped Windsor police arrest a suspect following a break in at an Ottawa Street business.

Patrol officers were dispatched to a business in the 1000 block of Ottawa Street for a break and enter in progress on Friday around 4 a.m.

Information was received from alert citizens who heard the sound of broken glass and attended the business. They observed broken glass to the front door and called the police.

Police say the witness observed the suspect exiting the building and getting onto a red mountain bike. The citizens provided detailed descriptions of the suspect and last direction of travel.

Officers searched the area and located a suspect, who matched the description in the area of Tecumseh Road East and Lincoln Road.

Police say the suspect ran from officers, but was arrested after a foot pursuit without further incident.

Curtis Gould, 39, from Windsor, is charged with break and enter.

The Windsor Police Service reminds the public of the importance of reporting suspicious people or activity. When we work together our streets and neighbourhoods become safer and less susceptible to crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.