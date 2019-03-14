

CTV Windsor





Officers in Leamington pulled up to a fast food drive-thru early Wednesday morning, but not for a bite to eat.

OPP responded to a call at 3:10 a.m. on March 13 concerning a man passed out behind the wheel of his car in the drive-thru lane of a restaurant on Talbot Street West.

A white Toyota was in the drive-thru with the man hunched over the driver’s seat. Police report the man eventually woke up and displayed signs of impairment.

The driver was arrested at the scene.

Police report the suspect was on probation and in breach of his conditions.

Craig Howard Allan Hutchins, 35, of Leamington, was charged with a number of drunk driving-related offences.

Hutchins is due in a Leamington court on April 4.