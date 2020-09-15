WINDSOR, ONT. -- Orkin Canada has released its list of the Top 25 rattiest cities in Ontario, with Windsor ranking number 10.

That’s an improvement from 2019 and 2018, when Windsor was in the sixth spot.

The Greater Toronto Area accounts for four of the five top spots. Toronto is number one, followed by Mississauga, Scarborough, London and Etobicoke.

Orkin says the rankings are based on the number of commercial and residential rodent (rats and mice) treatments carried out in the province by the country’s largest pest control provider from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020.

In the last six months, however, there has been a shift in where rodents are being spotted.

“As a result of the decrease in restaurant and overall business waste due to COVID-19, rodents have migrated to a greater degree to residential neighbourhoods with higher than usual waste from people working and studying from home,” said a news release from Orkin.

While part of urban life, for cities on the top end of Orkin Canada’s list, there are mitigation techniques for those looking to prevent rodents from entering their homes:

Seal cracks or holes with caulk or foam and install weather stripping around windows and doors.

Keep shrubbery at least a metre away from the home exterior.

Eliminate moisture sources, such as clogged gutters.

Keep food preparation areas clean inside the home and thoroughly clean spills and crumbs.

Clean trash cans regularly and ensure they are covered tightly.

A complete list of Ontario’s rattiest cities can be found here.