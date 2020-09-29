WINDSOR, ONT. -- The City of Windsor is hoping to clean up charitable drop-off locations.

Some of the issues include not enough information on the bins, dumping and some boxes being for-profit businesses from out of town.

Administration presented four options to council on how to improve the issue.

Licensing, a standalone bylaw, amending the current bylaw or keep the status quo.

Ward 3 councillor Rino Bortolin tells CTV News the measures are not meant to penalize the charities.

"I think there's a responsibility to the neighbourhood that they're in to make sure that their well-kept and that they don't add to any negative or blight image of the neighbourhood,” says Bortolin.

Bortolin expects the item to be addressed at the next council meeting.