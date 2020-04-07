WINDSOR, ONT. -- Many charities in Windsor-Essex don’t want your clothing and furniture donations because of COVID-19.

Community thrift shops are considered non-essential and are no longer open.

It means there also aren’t any volunteers available to accept and sort donations.

The Diabetes Association is one of the charities impacted by the provincial orders.

“As part of Diabetes Canada’s ongoing efforts to protect the health and safety of our valued donors, staff, partners and communities, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to temporarily suspend all collection activities of National Diabetes Trust,” said a post on the Diabetes Canada website on March 23.

The charity is asking residents to stop dropping off items.

“This means that the collection of all textile donations from homes and bins across Canada has stopped, effective immediately. Please do not to drop off items at our donation bins as we are unable to collect them at this time.”

At two bins on Provincial Road, the message isn’t getting through, as the ground is littered with donated clothes, furniture and housewares.

The donation centre behind Value Village on Walker Road is blocked off with tape and there’s a note saying they no longer accept donations.

To report illegal dumping, residents can call the city’s 311 line.

With files from CTV Windsor's Melanie Borrelli.