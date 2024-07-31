Windsor judge promoted to highest court in Ontario

Justice Renee Pomerance has been appointed to the Court of Appeal, based in Toronto.

“It was close to 17 years ago that I first made my way down the 401 from Toronto to join the Windsor Court. I was immediately struck by the warm and welcoming nature of the community (and, I confess, the warmth of the climate),” Justice Pomerance wrote in a statement to CTV News, after declining an interview.

“It did not take long for the city to feel like home, and it has remained a wonderful place to live and work.”

Pomerance has been in the legal profession for more than 34 years after graduating from the University of Toronto and admitted to the bar in 1989.

She worked as a prosecutor before moving to Windsor in 2006 when she became a judge.

Last year, Justice Pomerance was appointed Regional Senior Judge of the Superior court for Southwest Region.

Her appointment to the Court of Appeal follows the retirement of Justice Doherty, who retired this past March.

“I will miss Windsor and the surrounding area, but am excited about the challenges that lie ahead. I hope that, in discharging my new duties, I can continue to contribute to this community and others in Ontario. I do know that it will be privilege to try.”