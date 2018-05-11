

CTV Windsor





The unemployment rate in the Rose City has gone up slightly in April to 5.5 per cent.

That’s up from 5.2 per cent in March.

Statistics Canada is reporting the loss of 1,100 jobs across the nation last month -- a decline so small the agency did not consider it statistically significant.

The unemployment rate held steady at 5.8 per cent for a third-straight month.

Wage growth hit its highest level in nearly six years, with a 3.6 per cent increase over 2017.