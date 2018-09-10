

CTV Windsor





Jury selection began Monday for a Windsor man charged in connection with a 2016 murder.

John Wayne Pierre is charged with first degree murder and two counts of breach of recognizance after a 42-year-old woman was killed and found in a Curry Avenue home in November 2016.

Pierre was taken into custody at Caesars Windsor due to outstanding warrants. During the investigation, officers learned the man may have been involved in an incident at a residence in the 900 block of Curry Avenue.

That is when police found the body of a woman with obvious signs of trauma to her body.

Police allege Pierre had been in a relationship with the female victim.