WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are releasing pictures and video of suspects related to an arson investigation in Amherstburg.

Officers responded to a business at 365 Sandwich Street South for a report of a fire on Sunday, May 24 around 11:50 p.m.

The arson unit continues to actively investigate this case and is seeking any information in relation to the incident.

Fire Chief Bruce Montone says the commercial building has some tenants but was not fully occupied.

The damage estimate is $200,000.

Two people are shown in the footage and it is believed they fled in a dark-coloured sedan.