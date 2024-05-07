WINDSOR
Windsor

    • OPP clear the scene after incident in Tecumseh

    File photo of an Essex County OPP vehicle, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) File photo of an Essex County OPP vehicle, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
    OPP have cleared the scene of an incident in the area of Manning Road in Tecumseh.

    Around 4:30 a.m., OPP posted to social media that residents in the area would see, “A large police presence as OPP units execute a search warrant at a property.”

    Police said there was no threat to public safety and just after 5:30 a.m., one person was taken into custody without incident.

    OPP said units are clearing the scene and updates will be provided when they become available.

