Windsor

    Windsor installs sign honouring sister cities around the world

    (Source: Drew Dilkens) (Source: Drew Dilkens)
    The City of Windsor was waving to friends around the world, installing a monument in honour of sister cities at the end of July.

    The installation, seven years in the making, is a 25 foot pole, holding signs for each of the cities, and indicating their distance from Windsor. The signs are mounted on the pole in order of when the relationship was established – with plenty of room on the bottom for future cities to be added.

    Presently the sign includes Granby (Canada), Coventry (England), St. Etienne (France), Gunsan (South Korea), and many more.

    “The City of Windsor is proud of our strong twin city relationships that include communities across the globe. These friendships aid in the exchange of ideas and delegations to help build a progressive and prosperous future for all connected cities. We see the impact of these relationships through regular reciprocated visits of official delegations, event collaborations, special keepsake exchanges, and gathering together for memorable celebrations,” said Mayor Drew Dilkens. “These bonds have a positive impact on Building Windsor’s Future, through our local economy, on investments and initiatives, and on supporting a more resilient and diverse community for all.”

    The installation is part of the City’s 2024 budget, which allocates a total of $23.5 million for parks, facilities and recreation.

    The unveiling of the commemorative pole saw representatives from the Essex County Chinese Canadian Association; Rodrigo Báez, Head Consul of Mexico in Leamington; Teutonia Club; Polish Canadian Business and Professional Association of Windsor; St. Nicholas Macedonian Orthodox Church Community Centre; Korean Society of Windsor; ACFO Régionale Windsor-Essex-Chatham-Kent; Chinese Association of Greater Windsor, El Salvador Association of Windsor, Fogolar Furlan Club of Windsor and a visiting delegation of students from Misono Jogakuin Junior and Senior High School in Fujisawa, Japan. 

