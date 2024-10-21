Windsor Goodfellows see rise in program usage

The Windsor Goodfellows are preparing for the return of their annual newspaper campaign next month as demand at the non-profit organization soars.

According to officials, clientele has increased to unheard of levels by 51 per cent over the last year, leading to cuts being made to five of the programs the three-day fundraiser helps support.

"We're already starting to get everything going," exclaimed President Brian Beaumont.

"Our newspaper drive this year is the 28, 29 and 30 of November. The Thursday, Friday and Saturday, so we're ramping up for it now."

Beaumont said the sharp increase in need has led to minor cuts being made at the food bank and other programs, like the lunch bag program for the homeless and the boots and shoes program for students.

Brian Beaumont, president of the Windsor Goodfellows, seen in Windsor, Ont. on Oct. 21, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

"We've never had it go that high before and with the rising cost of food, unfortunately, we've had to make a few minor cuts to our programs because at the end of last year, we ran at a pretty large deficit," Beaumont explained.

"We're hoping not to do that this year. We're hoping to at least break even."

Beaumont said $1.3 million was spent on food alone last year, with this year's campaign goal set at $375,000. In 2023, the non-profit group raised a record $403,000.

"The newspaper drive obviously is our biggest fundraiser," Beaumont continued.

"Last year was pretty phenomenal. We're just hoping that we can get the 375 this year, so that would be fantastic."

"I think we probably average around 100 and 120 lunch bags per day to the homeless. And, I mean, we're not even hitting all of the homeless. It's pretty bad out there right now."

Beaumont said, "It's unfortunate. The fortunate part is that we are able to keep our programs going so that they have some place to go. It's a pretty substantial amount of food that we give them each day. So, it's enough to keep them going for most of the day."

"A lot of people tell us we know Christmas is getting close once we see the Goodfellows out on the street corners selling the newspapers,” he continued.

“It's very important. We have over 600 volunteers that will be out on the street corners that weekend. We couldn't do what we do if it wasn't for the generosity of the people of the City of Windsor. We're very fortunate that we come from a city that is known for its generosity and kindness."

Beaumont added, "any businesses that are looking to support a charity, we're a nonprofit. We are not government funded and so we raise all of our own money. If there are any corporations or companies that are out there, that are interested in helping the food bank, we're certainly open to that. We're always looking for volunteers to help with the selling the newspapers or when we're packing or even working in the warehouse. We're always looking for the help, but corporate donations are very much appreciated."

Meantime, the Chatham Goodfellows are gearing up for their 70th campaign ahead of the holiday season.

It begins on Nov. 1, according to Media and Toy Director, Tim Haskell, who notes registration for families runs Nov. 4 through Nov. 29.

"We want to make sure that we get food baskets and toy baskets out to the people that need it," Haskell told CTV News.

"If we can get people that need the help to call in, that's what we're looking for. Make sure you call. Don't be shy. We want to make sure that we get you in and get your name in here so that we can get you a basket of food if you need it."

Haskell said the rising cost of food and living has led to an increased need across all of Chatham-Kent as well, noting last year, the group provided hampers full of toys and food to over 1,600 families.

"Everything has kind of gone out of control. I know when I even shop for myself, I noticed them grocery bills are a lot higher than they were five years ago."

Haskell said people who have applied in the past can reapply online if they need assistance again, or by calling 519-354-1146. He added the annual Porch Light Campaign in Chatham will also return on Dec. 2.