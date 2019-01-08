

CTV Windsor





The City of Windsor will receive more than $3.9 million from the provincial government to help expand or improve public transit.

The Ford government announced the 2019 funding allotments from Ontario’s gas tax program on Tuesday.

This year, the province is giving $364 million in gas tax funding to 107 municipalities that provide public transit service to 144 communities across Ontario. According the government, these communities represent over 92 per cent of Ontario's total population.

Windsor will receive $3,912,359.

That is higher than the $3.7 million received by Windsor last year.

"We are investing in public transit to make it a more convenient travel option and to attract more riders," said Jeff Yurek, the Minister of Transportation. "More public transit will cut through gridlock and get people moving."

The municipality of Chatham-Kent will receive $965,599 this year.

Leamington and Kingsville will share $208,322 while Tecumseh will get $191,016 and LaSalle will receive $52,271.

Funding for Ontario's gas tax program is determined by the number of litres of gasoline sold in the province. The program provides municipalities with two cents per litre of provincial gas tax revenues.

Municipalities receiving gas tax funding must use these funds towards their public transit capital and/or operating expenditures, at their own discretion, including upgrading transit infrastructure, increasing accessibility, purchasing transit vehicles, adding more routes and extending hours of service.