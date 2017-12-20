

CTV Windsor





Windsor, LaSalle, Tecumseh and Leamington will share more than $4-million in gas tax funding from the province.

It’s part of the $357.2-million in funding for 105 Ontario municipalities announced by the Ministry of Transportation on Tuesday.

Windsor will receive the largest regional share, at $3.7-million. That is about seven per cent more than last year’s total due to an increase in Transit Windsor ridership.

LaSalle will receive $55,504 while Tecumseh gets $81,542 and Leamington’s share is $195.645.

Ontario’s gas tax program currently provides municipalities with two cents per litre of provincial gas tax revenues. This will increase to 2.5 cents per litre in 2019-20, three cents in 2020-21, and four cents in 2021-22.

The funding is provided to municipalities to make major infrastructure upgrades for public transit, buy additional transit vehicles, add more routes, extend hours of service, implement fare strategies, and improve accessibility.