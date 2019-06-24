

The annual Bob Probert Ride is being called a success.

More than 1,500 people took part in the motorcycle ride across Windsor-Essex on Sunday.

The 9th annual ride supports cardiac services and equipment across the region and has raised more than $1-million to date.

It’s named after former hockey tough guy Bob Probert, who spent the majority of his NHL career with the Detroit Red Wings. Probert died July 5, 2010.

Edmonton Oilers NHL forward Zack Kassian was one of the ride captains this year. Kassian, a Windsor native, says he has fond memories of Probert.

“He was a big, loving guy you know that cared about his family, a good person,” says Kassian. “Obviously he went through his struggles, but (I remember) it's the things he accomplished on the ice as one of the premier enforcers that could play the game and score goals -- but at the end of the day he was a good family man.”

Probert's widow Dani says the support from the community has been overwhelming.

Prior to Sunday’s ride, officials announced the Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare's Cardiac Satellite Centre in Tecumseh will be named after Bob Probert.

Vice President Bill Marra says the Probert name has become synonymous with investing in community health, and he sees this project as a game changer.

“When you look at what's happening with the transformational healthcare agenda and the Ontario health teams, this fits into it because it's about investing in communities and, it's about partnerships and that project has both.”

The new cardiac satellite centre will be located in the Tecumseh’s new sports complex.

The proposed sports complex will be on the agenda for a special meeting of Council on Monday night.