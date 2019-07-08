

The construction project that has snarled traffic for months on Huron Church Road in Windsor is on track to be completed by the end of the week.

Dwayne Dawson, the city's executive director of operations, says all lanes and traffic signals will be open and working by July 12.

Dawson says persistent spring rain delayed the three-month project past its original July 1 completion date, but is happy overall with how the project panned out.

“Clearly with the volume of trucks and the trade that you see every day going through that corridor and the traffic that we witnessed out there during construction it's very evident that this is a crucial piece of highway and having it flowing the way it should with the smooth surface, it's going to be very good for the city,” says Dawson.

The city used $3 million from the provincial government's Connecting Links program to help fund the $5.5-million project.

Dawson tells CTV News the city is again applying for grant funding to help pay for the next phase of Huron Church rehabilitation from Malden Road to Pool Avenue. Construction could begin next year should the city receive grant approval.

Over the next few days, crews will finish landscaping work in the median and ensure traffic signals are working.

Dawson adds there will also be intermittent lane closures to remove temporary pedestrian crossing locations.