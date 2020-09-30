WINDSOR, ONT. -- The City of Windsor has announced a series of virtual community consultations to hear from residents.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens and members of Windsor city council will undertake a series of community consultations in a telephone town hall format.

“As our community considers the impact of COVID-19 and the impacts on our municipality, it is important to hear from residents about their priorities and concerns,” said Dilkens. “This technology allows residents to participate directly from the comfort of their own homes.”

Dilkens did a similar town hall with Ward 7 residents in August. At peak, over 1,400 residents participated.

To accommodate pandemic guidelines and maximize resident outreach, the series of five telephone town halls will take place in early and mid-October.

Residents in each ward will have an opportunity to hear a presentation from the mayor and councillors and participate in a question period regarding constituent and city-wide issues.

These unique telephone town hall sessions are technologically enabled and will automatically allow ward residents with a home telephone/landline to participate without requiring any action on their part: At 6:30 p.m. on the date of each teleconference, landlines will receive a call and residents can automatically join the meeting just by answering.

Those residents who do not maintain a home telephone but have a mobile phone are asked to pre-register their mobile no later than two days prior to their ward town hall date via on-line registration.