The second phase of the Huron Church Road $5.5-million reconstruction project is starting this week.

Windsor officials say the improvements to the road continue on schedule despite challenging weather conditions.

The improvements are expected to provide important infrastructure upgrades and a new smooth surface to a substantial section of the busy roadway between Malden Road and Dorchester Road.

During the week of May 13, the project will move into the next phase with two way traffic being shifted over to the lanes normally used for northbound traffic.

The switch is expected to take approximately three days.

Once the transfer of traffic is complete, reconstruction work will commence on the southbound lanes and continue for about six weeks.

Access to Huron Church Road from roads on the west side will be closed during this time. Roads and commercial driveways on the east side will be open to right turns in and right turns out.

Detour signage will be in place throughout construction.

Once this work is complete, further information will be relayed to the public regarding the next steps in the reconstruction project.

The reconstruction project is possible thanks to $3 million in funding from the provincial government under the Connecting Links Program. The city will contribute the remaining funds.

The work includes new concrete; replacement of the existing water main and services; street lighting improvements; and new traffic signal infrastructure.