After three years without a contract Windsor firefighters have a new deal.

The Windsor Professional Firefighters Association voted 95 per cent in favour of a new five-year contract with the city.

The association tells CTV News the new agreement includes parity with Windsor police and an increase in benefits.

President of the Windsor Fire Association Keith Traquir says the new contract is 'a well-rounded agreement' that has increases in all other areas.

Firefighters in the city had been working without a contract for three years.