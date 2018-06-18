

CTV Windsor





The Windsor Professional Firefighters Association is holding a ratification vote on a tentative five-year deal.

The vote is taking place Monday and Tuesday at The Hook and Ladder Club on Seminole Street.

The City of Windsor reached the tentative agreement with its Professional Firefighters Association on June 11.

There are about 240 firefighters in the association.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says talks have been ongoing for some time, and he believes the tentative deal is one everyone can be happy with.