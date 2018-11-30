

Windsor police have released surveillance video in connection with an armed robbery at a Beer Store in the 8100 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Officers were called to the scene around 10 p.m. Tuesday and arrived within minutes.

Two suspects wearing ski masks, one carrying a suspected firearm, had reportedly entered the business, demanded money, and concealed it in a satchel-style bag.

No one was injured, but police say the suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Both men are described as white, about 5'11" tall. One was carrying a silver 'pistol-style' suspected firearm.

The case remains under active investigation by the Major Crimes Branch and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or at www.catchcrooks.com.