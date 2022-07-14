Windsor fire battling blaze on Tuscarora Street
Windsor fire crews are on scene of a structure fire in the 400 block of Tuscarora Street near McDougall Street and Glengarry Avenue.
According to AM800 News, the structure on fire appears to be a multi-unit building.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area with several road closures in place.
Hockey Canada reopening investigation into alleged 2018 sexual assault
Hockey Canada made a series of announcements in an open letter to Canadians published Thursday, including the reopening of a third-party investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of the country's 2018 world junior team.
How the Bank of Canada's rate hike will impact mortgages, loans and spending
The Bank of Canada increased its key interest rate by one percentage point Wednesday in the largest hike the country has seen in 24 years.
Famed Russian arms dealer, 'Merchant of Death,' back in the spotlight
Viktor Bout, the Russian arms dealer labelled the 'Merchant of Death' who inspired the Hollywood movie 'Lord of War,' is back in the headlines with speculation around a return to Moscow in a prisoner exchange
Canadian telescope detects longest radio signal of its kind from deep space: astronomers
A signal consisting of fast bursts of radio waves in a clear pattern has been detected emanating from deep space — and astronomers believe it could be used to measure the expansion of the universe in the future.
Senate committee to recommend changes to end 'horrific' forced, coerced sterilization
The Senate is expected to release recommendations today to end forced and coerced sterilization in Canada.
Four years ago he couldn’t walk. Now, he’s paddling the five Great Lakes
Four years after losing his ability to walk, Mike Shoreman is attempting to cross all five Great Lakes on a paddleboard in an effort to raise money for youth mental health.
'A very difficult decision': PM Trudeau defends returning Russia-Germany pipeline turbines
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending Canada's decision to grant a Canadian company a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing them to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany. The prime minister said that while it was 'a very difficult decision,' Russia is trying to 'weaponize energy as a way of creating division amongst the allies.'
Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to U.K. sexual assault charges
Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges of sexually assaulting three men a decade or more ago, and was told he would face trial next year.
BMW charges monthly fee to access heated seats in some countries
BMW is now selling heated seats as a monthly subscription in some countries, reflecting a growing trend in the automotive industry of locking features behind a digital paywall.
Local pharmacists, public health units prepare for new wave of vaccinations
On Wednesday morning, Ontario’s chief medical officer Dr. Kieran Moore announced all adults aged 18 and up can book a fourth dose appointment using the provincial system as of 8 a.m. on July 14.
High-risk offender released in Brantford: police
Brantford police are issuing an advisory after a man convicted of multiple child pornography-related offences and sexual assault was released in the community.
Wheels off on Highway 402
A Melbourne man is charged after police say two wheels came off the trailer of a transport truck.
'He could light up a room with his smile': Family mourns loss of loved one
The victim of what police have described as a 'serious assault' in east London has died.
Here’s how some common grocery staples have changed in price
Ontarians shopping at grocery stores may have noticed their bills have been fluctuating recently.
Lawyer says ex-boyfriend to plead 'not guilty' in Elnaz Hajtamiri disappearance case
Talking with Mohamad Lilo's lawyer Philippe Grenier in Quebec Wednesday, he confirmed to CTV News that the accused is pleading not guilty.
Surge in emergency patients leaves Georgian Bay General Hospital scrambling
A surge in patients needing emergency care in Midland has left the hospital scrambling to find beds.
Adopt a cat during Furry Friends' Adopt-a-thon
Furry Friends is hosting an adopt-a-thon as part of PetSmart Charities’ National Adoption Week, running July 15 to 17
Why Ontarians might get money from the government this week
A cheque from the government is on tap for some Ontarians this week.
Ontario paving scams make customers overpay and leave piles of debris
More homeowners in Ontario say they have been victims of paving scams which saw them overpay for shoddy work and get left with piles of driveway debris in their front yards.
Rideau Carleton Casino owners fined $227,000 for alleged rule violations
The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario has fined the operator of the Rideau Carleton Casino more than $227,000 for dozens of alleged regulatory violations, including "repeatedly" failing to implement, follow and enforce anti-money laundering policies and procedures.
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa Public Health increasing operations at clinics to administer fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose
Ottawa Public Health says it's increasing vaccination capacity at community clinics, mobile clinics and neighbourhood hubs, as Ontario expands eligibility for a second booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.
COVID-19 vaccine fourth dose booking to open today for Ontarians aged 18 to 59
Many adults across Ontario can book second booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines, starting today.
Ontario gas prices set to drop again. Here’s when that will happen
Gas prices are set to drop to the lowest the province has seen in months, according to one industry expert.
Quebec COVID-19 update coming Thursday as province logs increase in hospitalizations
Quebec reported a steep increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday with a net increase of about 100 beds occupied by coronavirus patients.
Montreal's Caribbean community seeks answers after 15 officers interrupt BBQ
Montreal's Grenadian community is demanding answers after 15 police officers reported to a fundraising event last month in response to a noise complaint.
Police officer, suspect injured in downtown Montreal shooting
Quebec's independent bureau of investigations is looking into the circumstances surrounding a shooting that left two people injured, including a Montreal police officer.
Spouse of Nova Scotia mass shooter reveals grim new details about their life together
For 19 years, Lisa Banfield lived with a man described as a controlling, abusive psychopath who repeatedly beat her.
'I thought, they're gone': Patient dies while waiting in Fredericton ER
Horizon Health Network confirmed Wednesday afternoon that a patient died while at Fredericton's Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital emergency department waiting room on Tuesday.
-
A new poll by Angus Reid shows nine out of ten New Brunswickers are not happy with how the provincial government is fighting inflation and the rising cost of living.
Man in unstable condition after police shooting in Osborne Village
Winnipeg police say an armed man was shot by a police officer in Osborne Village and is now in hospital in unstable condition.
Manitoba teacher charged with sexual assault after several students come forward: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP officers have charged a teacher at the Steinbach Regional Secondary School with sexual assault and sexual interference after several students made allegations against him.
84-year-old woman in critical condition after unprovoked stabbing in Winnipeg; 15-year-old charged
Winnipeg police officers have arrested a teenager after an elderly woman was stabbed in unprovoked attack following a break-in at a home in the Grant Park neighbourhood.
Bergen tornado given EF-2 rating by Environment Canada
A tornado that flattened trees, damaged several homes and destroyed another property has been given a rating by Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Police investigate shooting at Deerfoot City shopping centre
Calgary police are looking for suspects after they were called to northeast mall for reports of a shooting.
People should look at adjusting budgets with Bank of Canada interest rate hike: MNP Calgary
People in Calgary and across Canada are expected to feel the effects of the Bank of Canada’s move to increase its key interest rate by a full percentage point to 2.5 per cent in a dramatic effort to cool inflation.
Rogers' five-day refund 'wholly inadequate' legal expert says
Rogers Communications Inc.'s move to credit its customers with the equivalent of five days of service following the massive outage that crippled its network last week is 'wholly inadequate,' a legal expert said.
Vancouver realtor says interest rate spike a big blow for first-time buyers
A Vancouver-based realtor says the Bank of Canada’s interest rate hike is a huge blow for first-time buyers in one of the country's most expensive real estate markets.
Afghan refugee in B.C. going on hunger strike to help family back home
In a desperate attempt to help her family from Afghanistan, B.C. resident Hassina Shahidyar plans to stage a hunger strike in Ottawa.
Langley mall evacuated after bear spray deployed
A Metro Vancouver mall was evacuated Wednesday afternoon when bear spray was deployed during a fight among "youths," police say.