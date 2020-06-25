WINDSOR, ONT. -- The National Basketball League of Canada will be back in action this December.

The NBL, including the Windsor Express had to cancel the remainder of its season and playoffs back in March due to COVID-19.

The return to play will include new safety measures. The details of the league's post-pandemic reboot are still being worked out.

“The opportunity to continue pro ball in Canada is always a big opportunity for everybody,” said Windsor Express president Dartis Willis. “We’re going into our ninth season it's a special time for us. It’s the 10th season of the league. So I think everybody is excited. We're excited.”

The Windsor Express was third in their division when the season halted.