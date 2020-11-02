WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce is out with their wish list for the next Ontario budget.

The Chamber is hoping to see support for small and medium-sized businesses, reduced tariffs on Ontario-made wines, a commitment to get a shovel in the ground on expansion of Highway 3 and the new acute care hospital.

“In Ontario’s 2020 Budget, we want to see public policies that lay the groundwork for long-term economic growth by advancing critical infrastructure, efficient regulation, workforce training, public-private partnerships, and support for entrepreneurship,” Rakesh Naidu, WERCC president and CEO said in a news release.

Finance Minister Rod Phillips will deliver the government’s 2020 budget on Thursday.

The WERCC says in entering the next stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, additional spending will be necessary to “avoid a prolonged economic downturn,” and as government debt rises so will private sector and personal debt.

With these added challenges, the WERCC is encouraging the province to team up with businesses.

“Now is the time to explore innovative partnerships – such as commissioning, alternative financing, and social impact bonds – to share risk and make the most of every dollar spent,” said Naidu.

The chamber says its pre-budget recommendations were developed alongside businesses, other chambers of commerce and boards of trade across Ontario.