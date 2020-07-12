WINDSOR, ONT. -- The provincial leader for the New Democratic Party has a plan to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a visit to Essex County this weekend, leader of the opposition Andrea Horwath shared her plan with local officials and businesses.

"It’s a plan that we literally put together back in April, when we immediately knew that small businesses were going to need some support if they were going to able to survive COVID-19," says Horwath.

"Folks are really hurting, in this region particularly."

Horwath also held a zoom meeting with local groups to gather feedback.

"One of the things that came to the table, which we are taking back, was the whole issue of the seasonal nature of a lot of the small businesses in the region."

Horwath then visited the June 27th Miracle Food Storage at the Atlas Tube Center, where she spoke about her plan to help small business owners.

"Save Main Street" calls on the province to commit to a 75% commercial rent subsidy, a utility payment freeze, and a designated emergency fund for small businesses and entrepreneurs."

"The plan that we put together is one that was supported the Ontario Chamber of Commerce and by a number of advocacy groups," says Horwath.

Cost of the New Democrats plan is anywhere between $850 million and $1.15 billion.

Horwath also believes the Ford government should be doing more for the agri-farm sector and its migrant workers.

"The outbreaks that are happening now I believe are a direct responsibility of Mr. Ford and his governments lack of pro activity," Horwath explained.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. All of them are in the agri-farm sector.